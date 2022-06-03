Bill Burr Suggests Getting A Gun Should Be Like Getting A Pilot’s License

Comedian Bill Burr had a very interesting suggestion for gun laws in America.

Following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, people have been throwing out different suggestions around the clock for how to make America safer. Some think we should ban guns (terrible idea), and others have suggested hardening up potential targets. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The famous comedian thinks he has a plan that could please people on both sides. He wants to treat getting a gun like getting a pilot’s license, and once you’re cleared, you can own a bazooka if it makes you happy.

Burr said the following about guns on a recent episode of his podcast, according to UPROXX:

Why don’t you just do it like a pilot’s license? Like when you get a gun, like when you get like a pilot’s license, you’re flying a Cessna or whatever, you can’t just go f**king fly an American Airlines jet—you gotta work your way up. You gotta get rated. You know, I don’t think if you get like a f**king gun license, I think the first thing you should get regardless of your f**king age is you get a little six shooter. That’s all they give you. Or maybe one of those little Saturday night specials. You get a little one shot thing. That’s all the f**k you get, right? Then as you work your way up to more and more powerful guns that could potentially do way more f**king damage, you have to pass major, major psychological evaluations. If you do, the world is your oyster and you can have whatever f**king weapon you want. How about that? Does that work out for everybody?

He also added that “the left is f**king stupid” for just “yelling” at conservatives after shootings, and suggested that if you’re “not f**king crazy,” you should be able to get your hands on a bazooka.

Now, do I think we should treat getting a gun in America like getting a pilot’s license? Absolutely not. I do not believe you should have to gradually earn your rights like you’re climbing a ladder.

If you’re a good American who hasn’t done anything to lose your rights, you should 100% be able to buy a weapon that you feel comfortable with and prepared to properly train on.

However, the idea that the market could be flooded with bazookas under Burr’s plan is certainly an entertaining one. I wonder how many people would be willing to make that trade.

In return for stricter background checks and a tiered system of ownership, you could literally own any gun in existence. If I could walk into a store and buy a .50 caliber machine gun and mount it to my roof for a potential “Red Dawn” scenario, I’d definitely look into it. That much I can guarantee you.

Even if criminals gave up all their guns, I still wouldn’t give up mine. If the bad guy has a knife, baseball bat, hammer or any other weapon, you better believe I want a gun. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 3, 2022

Still, I definitely don’t think guns should be treated like planes at all, but at least Burr found a way to make it funny and interesting.