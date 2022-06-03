‘Jane Says Revenge’: Crisis Pregnancy Center Reportedly Vandalized, Splattered With Red Paint

A crisis pregnancy center in Washington, D.C., was allegedly vandalized and splattered with red paint.

The Capitol Hill Crisis Pregnancy Center, which was also marked with the words, “Jane Says Revenge” in graffiti, was allegedly vandalized between Thursday and Friday, the Daily Signal reported Friday. Janet Durig, the center’s executive director said she was made aware of the incident after receiving a phone call from a neighbor, the outlet indicated. Durig said she called the police after learning of the alleged vandalism.

In addition to the graffiti and red paint, the center’s windows also appeared to have been egged, according to photos posted to Twitter by Daily Wire D.C. Correspondent Mary Margaret Olohan.

Here at Capitol Hill Crisis Pregnancy Center in DC where someone dumped red paint on the door, egged the windows, and wrote “Jane Says Revenge.” The director of the pro-life clinic told me the vandalism makes her incredibly “sad” in light of the work they do every day. pic.twitter.com/Qo1lu60eNn — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) June 3, 2022

Durig reacted to the incident, telling the Daily Signal that the alleged vandalism made her “sad.”

“It’s sad that somebody feels they have to do this when [the center] help[s] so many people,” Durig said. “I would like people to focus on the fact that we help women. We don’t just visit with them one time if they want to come back. There’s all sorts of programs that help them grow as mothers. And fathers, by the way,” she added. (RELATED: Former Planned Parenthood President Said Crisis Pregnancy Centers Misinform, Shame And Deter. Here’s What They Actually Do)

The alleged vandalism of the D.C.-based center is the latest in a series of incidents aimed at organizations that support women in crisis pregnancies.

First Care Women’s Health in Manassas, Virginia was also supposedly vandalized, with messages such as “abortion is a right” written in graffiti. The office of Wisconsin Family Action also appeared to have been targeted after a left-wing group allegedly threw a molotov cocktail at the building and wrote the words, “if abortions aren’t safe, then you aren’t either” in spray paint.

Alleged violence against crisis pregnancy centers has followed the leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion suggesting that the conservative justices plan to overturn the landmark abortion-rights case, Roe v. Wade.

The name, “Jane” written in the graffiti, “Jane Says Revenge” likely references Jane Roe, the woman who was the face of the Roe v. Wade case. The phrase also likely references pro-abortion group, “Jane’s Revenge,” who allegedly claimed responsibility for previous attacks on crisis pregnancy centers, according to the Daily Signal.