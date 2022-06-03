Editorial

Deshaun Watson’s Lawyer Claims Getting A ‘Happy Ending’ During A Massage Isn’t Always Illegal

May 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Deshaun Watson’s lawyer Rusty Hardin dropped a quote for the ages about getting a happy ending during a massage.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback is currently facing more than civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, but his lawyer wants people know that happy endings aren’t always illegal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For those of you who don’t know, a happy ending is often slang for when a man climaxes because of sexual activity during a massage. Google it if you’d like some more info. Hardin just wants to make clear it’s not a crime!

“I do want to point out that if [a happy ending] has happened, it’s not a crime. Unless you are paying somebody extra to give you some type of sexual activity, it’s not a crime,” Hardin said during an interview with Seth Payne and Sean Pendergast.

He also added, “Doing something or saying something or being a way that makes you uncomfortable is not a crime. We’ve had two grand juries find that and nobody seems to want to listen.”

You can listen to his full comments below.

Why the hell did Hardin think it was a good idea to make a comment like this? Seriously, why did Hardin think he needed to verbalize his opinion that sexual activity during a massage might not always be illegal?

It seems like one of those things that can just be assumed without having to be said out loud and on the record.

I also love how Hardin floated the idea that some guys listening might have been in similar situations with a woman during a massage!

Maybe they were or maybe they weren’t! He just wants anyone listening to know that you’re probably not going to get the cuffs slapped on you!

Let us know in the comments what you think about Hardin’s remark!