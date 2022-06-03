Deshaun Watson’s Lawyer Claims Getting A ‘Happy Ending’ During A Massage Isn’t Always Illegal

Deshaun Watson’s lawyer Rusty Hardin dropped a quote for the ages about getting a happy ending during a massage.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback is currently facing more than civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, but his lawyer wants people know that happy endings aren't always illegal.

For those of you who don’t know, a happy ending is often slang for when a man climaxes because of sexual activity during a massage. Google it if you’d like some more info. Hardin just wants to make clear it’s not a crime!

Deshaun Watson’s Status In The NFL Gets A Huge Update Amid Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct https://t.co/2ptBBaHixT — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 26, 2022

“I do want to point out that if [a happy ending] has happened, it’s not a crime. Unless you are paying somebody extra to give you some type of sexual activity, it’s not a crime,” Hardin said during an interview with Seth Payne and Sean Pendergast.

He also added, “Doing something or saying something or being a way that makes you uncomfortable is not a crime. We’ve had two grand juries find that and nobody seems to want to listen.”

You can listen to his full comments below.

Deshaun Watson’s attorney Rusty Hardin ended his interview with @SethCPayne & @SeanTPendergast this morning reminding the audience that “happy endings” to massages are not necessarily illegal. https://t.co/dkWBghW7Eg pic.twitter.com/V0nOq1PeAi — SportsRadio 610 (@SportsRadio610) June 3, 2022

Why the hell did Hardin think it was a good idea to make a comment like this? Seriously, why did Hardin think he needed to verbalize his opinion that sexual activity during a massage might not always be illegal?

It seems like one of those things that can just be assumed without having to be said out loud and on the record.

Grand Jury Reaches Decision On Allegations Of Sexual Assault Against Deshaun Watson https://t.co/eWCaOb2mjQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 14, 2022

I also love how Hardin floated the idea that some guys listening might have been in similar situations with a woman during a massage!

Maybe they were or maybe they weren’t! He just wants anyone listening to know that you’re probably not going to get the cuffs slapped on you!

Deshaun Watson was traded the Browns, despite facing more than 20 allegations of sexual misconduct. It’s a blunt reminder that if you’re talented enough, the NFL simply doesn’t care what you’re accused of doing off the field. pic.twitter.com/X1ehNxjVfa — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 21, 2022

