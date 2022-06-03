‘Your *ss Will Be Looking For A Job’: Police Group Promises Reckoning For Soft-On-Crime Politicians

A vice president of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) promised politicians who didn’t back policies to keep streets safe “will be looking for a job” on Fox News Friday.

“The American people are very clear what we want,” FOP National Vice President Joe Gamaldi said on “America Reports,” adding, “We want safe streets, we want our neighborhoods to be secure, we want our businesses to thrive, and there’s gonna be a reckoning.” (RELATED: ‘Major Mistakes Made’: Liberal Mayor Admits Progressive Policies Contribute To Making Things Unsafe)

WATCH:

“I don’t care whether you are a Republican or Democrat and you are ignoring the crime problem and not wanting law and order on the street, you better get your resume ready, your ass will be looking for a job in November,” Gamaldi vowed.

Gamaldi criticized “politicians, academics and activists pushing woke no consequence criminal justice policies” who he said were telling Americans that it would make communities safer. He added that black Americans were “disproportionately affected” by violent crime.

Police officers have also faced increased attacks, with 141 being shot through the end of May, according to a report issued by the FOP Thursday. Of the 141 officers shot, 21 were killed, the report said.

The FOP did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

