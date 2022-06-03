‘Bullets Started Flying Everywhere’: Multiple People Shot During Funeral For Man Shot By Police

Multiple people were shot Thursday during a burial ceremony for a man shot by police in Rancine, Wisconsin.

Multiple shots were fired at Graceland Cemetery at 2:26pm, according to Racine Police.

“There are victims but unknown how many at this time,” police said at the time. Later, police confirmed to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that two had been hit with gunfire. Ascension All Saints Hospital, which is next to the cemetery, is treating victims of the shooting, according to NPR.

At 2:26pm there were multiple shots fired at Graceland Cemetery. There are victims but unknown how many at this time. The scene is still active and being investigated. We will update you when more details become available. Thank you! — Racine Police (@RacinePD) June 2, 2022

The shooting occurred at the funeral for Da’Shontay L. King Sr., who was shot by police during a traffic stop roughly two weeks prior. Police were carrying out a search warrant when King ran from them. Police shot him after he ignored commands to drop his weapon, NPR reported. (RELATED: Gunman Open Fires Into Birthday Party Crowd. A Guest Whips Out Her Handgun And Shoots Him Dead)

“We were at the gravesite trying to get prepared to bury him, and bullets started flying everywhere,” King’s sister, Natasha Mullen, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel about the shooting at her brother’s funeral.

“The scene is still active and being investigated,” police added.

“Please avoid the area of Graceland Cemetery due to a critical incident,” Racine Police said in a tweet shortly after the shooting.