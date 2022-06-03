Gigi Hadid Gets Cheeky In A Promo For Frankies Bikinis

Supermodel Gigi Hadid celebrated summer vibes Thursday with her new bikini and loungewear drop for Frankies Bikinis.

The playful video, released on Instagram and set to oldies tunes, showcased the supermodel in a variety of different bikinis and barely-there outfits. Hadid modeled the line outdoors with trees and a small lake in the background. She also sported the fashion line against the backdrop of a bale of hay and in a canoe.

The line is a nod to simple, feminine fashion and was designed to “pay homage to long, dreamy summer days,” said the brand’s founder, Francesca Aiello, according to Page Six Style.

Unlike many other photoshoots and promotions the supermodel has presented to her fans, this one depicted Hadid in a more natural element, with a fresh-faced makeup look and without the forced runway poses that fans are accustomed to seeing. The camera zoomed in on Hadid’s midriff and showed a cheeky showcase of her rear in a series of lightning fast clips.

The clothing designs feature rounded, shaped edges, rather than sharply cut fabric lines. This second drop of Frankies Bikinis is “filled with feminine, flirty, soft details,” Aiello said, according to Page Six Style.

Hadid threw her full support behind the line by sharing the promo video with her 74.6 million Instagram followers. “Drop 2, out now- hope u love it 🙂 x 🤍 #gigixfrankies @frankiesbikinis by our sister @lilmami_lani,” she said in her caption. (RELATED: Gigi Hadid Dragged After Comparing Invasion Of Ukraine To Palestine)

Aiello is Hadid’s childhood friend, and their collaboration has been a meaningful experience for both women, according to Vogue.

“Who [Gigi] is at her core aligns exactly with who the Frankies girl is and what this brand stands for, so being able to collaborate and work with her in this creative space has been a dream,” Aiello said, according to Vogue

“I love that we were able to play with so many different fabrics, prints, silhouettes and colors throughout both drops to bring this collection to life, and hope you all love it as much as we do!” Aiello told Page Six Style.