California High School Bans Unvaccinated Students From Attending Graduation Ceremony

A California charter school barred unvaccinated students from attending end-of-the-year graduation events, including the school’s outdoor graduation ceremony, according to a statement from the school.

Granada Hills Charter Schools refused to admit 15 eighth-graders and 70 graduating seniors from its June 2 graduation ceremony, senior awards night, and other year-end events, according to a statement from the school and upset parents. The graduation ceremony was held outdoors, according to the school’s website.

The school argued that banning unvaccinated students from events was called for by community members.

“Our community asked for and has overwhelmingly supported our student vaccine policy, as demonstrated by our 99% vaccination rate amongst those who are eligible to be vaccinated,” the school said in a statement. “Our Board stands by the science that indicates that vaccination is the most and effective tool available to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the safest learning environment possible.”

Granada Hills Charter said in the fall of 2021 that students aged 12+ must be vaccinated against COVID-19 to be on campus during the school year. The school encouraged unvaccinated students to attend graduation events online.

In the days leading up to the graduation ceremony, concerned parent organizations such as Moms on the Ground, The Unity Project, and Let Them Breathe held protests near the school, according to KTLA.

Glad to stand with @momsontheground and the parents of Granada Hills against the tyrannical decision to prevent unvaccinated seniors from joining their peers in walking to receive their diploma. pic.twitter.com/JVGANv6BUG — Mark Meuser for U.S. Senate (@MarkMeuser) May 31, 2022

Moms of the Ground co-founder Parisa Fishback told KTLA that every individual should be upset by vaccination “discrimination.”

“Every American should be upset, parent or not,” Fishback said. “This is egregious discrimination for no good reason. The school’s excuse is that their community wanted this type of segregation.”