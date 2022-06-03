Conservative Georgetown Law Prof Reinstated After Investigation Of Tweets Condemning Affirmative Action

Georgetown Law School announced that conservative professor Ilya Shapiro was reinstated to the school following a four-month-long investigation into his tweets about affirmative action, according to an email from law school dean William Treanor.

Shapiro underwent a months-long investigation by Georgetown’s human resources department and the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Affirmative Action, according to an email from Treanor. The university determined that Shapiro was not subject to Georgetown’s rule as he was not officially employed at the time of his tweets.

Shapiro began his duties as a senior lecturer for the law school and executive director of the Center for the Constitution on June 3, according to an opinion article published in the Wall Street Journal.

“It was an experience I wouldn’t wish on anyone except perhaps the instigators of the Twitter mob that launched this tempest — particularly the first few days, which were truly terrible for me and my family,” Shapiro said. “Although my administrative leave was paid, the uncertainty made it a roller coaster of emotions and instability, a personal and professional purgatory.”

In a separate statement, Shapiro said he is “gratified” to join the Georgetown team.

“I’m gratified that I’ll get to do the job for which I was hired more than four months ago. I look forward to teaching and engaging in a host of activities relating to constitutional education,” Shapiro said. “As befitting a Center for the Constitution, all students and participants can expect to be accorded the freedom to think and speak freely and to be treated equally: a diversity of ideas will be most welcome. Let’s get to work!”

My statement on the ending of my administrative leave and resuming my duties @GeorgetownLaw @GUConstitution: pic.twitter.com/4eHNxQhPQi — Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) June 2, 2022

Shapiro claims that Treanor encouraged his professional success at the university, though in communications to students the Dean appeared to pander to intersectionality-obsessed students. Treanor claimed to be “deeply aware of the pain this incident has given rise to in our campus community, particularly but not exclusively among our Black female students, faculty, staff, and alumni.”

The tweet that drew ire from leftist students and staff at Georgetown condemned President Joe Biden for potentially overlooking a “very smart” Supreme Court candidate because of his skin color. (RELATED: Georgetown Professor Placed On Administrative Leave After Blasting Biden’s Vow To Elect Black Woman To SCOTUS)

“Objectively best pick for Biden is Sri Srinivasan, who is solid [progressive] and [very] smart. Even has identity politics benefit of being first Asian (Indian) America,” the tweet read. “But alas doesn’t fit into last intersectionality hierarchy so we’ll get lesser black woman. Thank heave for small favors?”

“Because Biden said he’s only consider [sic] black women for SCOTUS, his nominee will always have an asterisk attached,” Shapiro said in a follow-up tweet. “Fitting that the Court takes up affirmative action next term.”

Georgetown Law School did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.