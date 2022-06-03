‘Joe Biden’s America’: Jim Jordan Tears Into Biden’s ‘Radical’ Gun Control Agenda

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio slammed President Joe Biden’s push for gun control during an appearance on Fox Business Network Friday.

“This is — this is today’s radical left. You know, they’re — bend the knee, wear the mask, give us your gun, and oh, by the way, you’re going to pay $5 a gallon for gas,” Jordan said on “Varney and Company.”

“That is Joe Biden’s America, and I don’t think the American people are going to stand for it,” he added. (RELATED: ‘Disarming You Is The Point’: Tucker Slams Biden’s Gun Control Speech)

WATCH:

Biden proposed a number of gun control measures, including bans on so-called “assault weapons” and “large-capacity magazines,” expanded background checks, the repeal of a law that prohibits certain liability suits against firearms manufacturers and “red flag laws” in a Thursday evening speech.

Biden’s remarks came in the wake of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two teachers and drew praise from gun control advocates across liberal networks.

“Understand what Democrats want to do,” Jordan said. “They want to tell you when you can get a gun, what kind of gun you can get, and where and how you have to store it in your own darn home. That is a direct attack on the Second Amendment.”

Jordan and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

