Loud Boos Erupt As Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Attend Platinum Jubilee Event

Crowds booed as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry exited St. Paul’s Cathedral in London as part of a Platinum Jubilee church service Friday.

The couple’s decision to exit from the royal family in 2020 remains a sore spot for many royal watchers who made their presence known with a chorus of loud boos. While some onlookers did cheer for the couple, the majority of the noise coming from the crowd was far from welcoming.

In spite of the obvious tension, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex held hands and proceeded to their vehicle while maintaining their composure. Prince William and Kate Middleton seemed to get a much warmer reception when they exited the church, as seen in video coverage of the event.

Harry and Markle attended the National Service of Thanksgiving along with several members of the Royal Family, but their strained relationship was still evident, according to Page Six.

The couple sat on opposites sides of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and did not interact with them in any way, reported the outlet. It’s believed they will not be communicating at all during the Jubilee events, or behind closed doors, a palace insider told Page Six. When asked about the possibility, the source said, “There is certainly nothing in the diary at the moment,” according to the outlet. (RELATED: 4-Year-Old Prince Louis Gets All The Attention As Airplanes Whizz By During Platinum Jubilee)

Harry and Markle instead engaged in conversations with his cousins, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice as well as their husbands, reported the outlet. Markle also shared time with the queen’s great-granddaughters, all between the ages 3 and 11 years old.

The Queen was notably absent from today’s service after experiencing “some discomfort.”

This is just one of many Platinum Jubilee events that Harry and Markle are expected to attend.