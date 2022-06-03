Police: Man Breaks Into Museum, Smashes Over $5 Million Worth Of Ancient Art Because He Was ‘Mad At His Girl’

A man reportedly broke into the Dallas Museum of Art on Wednesday night and destroyed over $5 million worth of ancient art because he was “mad at his girl.”

The man, who has been identified as Brian Hernandez, 21, broke into the museum around 10:10 p.m. and reportedly destroyed a laptop, display signs, ancient artifacts including statues, and overturned benches. (RELATED: Construction Worker Allegedly Stole Priceless Picasso Painting, Hid It For Nine Years)

3 ancient Greek vessels destroyed at DMA in overnight break-in https://t.co/83D8n5pSry — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) June 3, 2022

Hernandez reportedly grabbed a stool and destroyed two display cases containing a “Black Figure Panel Amphora” pot from 6th century Greece and a “Red Figure Pyxis” pot from 450 B.C. which were both worth $5 million, according to NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth. A “Kylix Herakles and Nemeon Lion” cup from the 6th century which was worth $100,000, and a “Batah Kuhuh Alligator Gar Fish” statue which was worth $10,000, were destroyed as well.

A security guard reported the alleged break-in when a motion sensor was triggered and another security guard went in to investigate, finding Hernandez, according to the outlet. The guards asked what he was doing at the museum and he responded by saying that he got mad at his girlfriend and took it out on the museum property.

Hernandez has been charged with criminal mischief greater than $300,000 and is being held in Dallas County jail.

“While we are devastated by this incident, we are grateful that no one was harmed. The safety of our staff and visitors, along with the care and protection of the art in our stewardship, are our utmost priorities, the museum said in a press release. “The Museum will be open to the public today, including the Cartier and Islamic Art exhibition, with some of our permanent collection galleries closed for the ongoing investigation. As the investigation continues, we will have more information.”