Piers Morgan Mocks Meghan Markle Using Royal Family Photos As A Meme

Piers Morgan mocked Meghan Markle by assembling images of Prince Louis making funny faces, and sarcastically tweeted, “Is this when aunty Meghan arrived?”

Morgan has been vocal about his disdain for Markle since she and Harry were featured in their explosive interview with Oprah and decided to remove themselves from their Royal duties, and has taken to routinely tweeting about the former actress. His tweet immediately generated attention online and has already been ‘liked’ more than 20,000 times.

“The huge reaction to my tweet perfectly summarizes public opinion to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” Morgan told the New York Post.

🤣🤣Is this when Aunty Meghan arrived? pic.twitter.com/SxeCP3mzBT — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 2, 2022

Morgan cleverly assembled a few photographs taken of 4-year-old Prince Louis and put them together as a collage. The 4-year-old had captured media attention while making faces and covering his ears and shouting from the balcony as planes flew overhead Thursday. Those faces and exaggerated reactions were assembled and used by Morgan in an attempt to poke fun at Markle, who joined the Jubilee but was not welcome on the balcony.

“Most people laughed because they’re now global laughing stocks after all their hypocritical money-grabbing royal-bashing antics,” Morgan told the New York Post. (RELATED: Loud Boos Erupt As Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Attend Platinum Jubilee Event)

Morgan continued to take jabs at Markle well after posting his comments on Twitter. “But Meghan and Harry’s dwindling number of humorless deluded woke fans were triggered into fury, yet again, because they genuinely believe the Sussexes are the world’s biggest victims. This belief, like my tweet, is hilarious,” he told the New York Post.

Markle accompanied Prince Harry to the National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral Church in London on June 3. She has not publicly acknowledged Morgan’s post.