‘Pulled Her Pants Down’: Woman Reportedly Charged For 10th Time After Dancing On Top Of Cars In Traffic

Police arrested a woman in southern Alabama for dancing on top of her car causing a traffic jam Tuesday, Fox 10 News reported.

Video from Fox 10 News appears to show Chandra Andrews dancing for onlookers to witness during their commute on Schillinger Road in Mobile, Alabama.

Chandra allegedly got out of her car and pulled down her pants while dancing on the hood of her car, according to Fox 1o News.

Her impromptu performance began around 3 p.m., according to CBS 42.

A driver who filmed the incident also captured her flipping off other drivers, slapping her bottom and dropping down to the ground, according to Fox 10 News.

The 27-year-old was arrested just moments after getting back into her vehicle and driving away by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and was booked into Metro Jail for her performance, according to CBS 42. (RELATED: Woman In Bikini Dances Around Her Car After Big Crash, Gets Thrown To The Ground By Police)

Andrews was charged with disorderly conduct, a charge she has previously been arrested for at least 10 times since 2013, according to Fox 10 News. She has also previous been charged with public intoxication, according to CBS 42.