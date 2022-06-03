Republicans Jockey For Leadership Role As House Expected To Flip: REPORT

A number of Republican members of Congress are gearing up to launch a bid for GOP whip, should the House flip in November, Politico reported Thursday.

Indiana Republican Rep. Jim Banks has allegedly called up fellow Republicans in the House to get a picture of the type of support he would have if he made the attempt, three GOP sources told Politico.

As chair of the Republican Study Committee, he has spearheaded messaging and policy proposals ahead of the likely House flip, establishing relationships with his colleagues that could prove useful in a bid, Politico reported.

Should Banks launch a bid, he’ll most likely face competition from Republican Georgia Rep. Drew Ferguson, who has reportedly already started asking colleagues to support him, according to Politico. He’s also hired aids from Republican Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, the current whip, and taken over sending floor wrap-up emails to GOP colleagues.

Republicans in Congress also see New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, the House GOP conference chair, as a potential candidate, Politico reported.

Her colleagues, however, also believe it is possible she will seek a second term as conference chair or potentially jockey to be chair of the House Education and Labor Committee, Politico reported.

However, a senior adviser to Stefanik told The Daily Caller News Foundation the congresswoman is “100% focused” on serving her district and her position as conference chair, rather than an attempt at becoming whip. (RELATED: Trump May Have Already Settled On A Running Mate For 2024: REPORT)

“She is committed to working her hardest in the #3 slot through Election Day,” he said. “She never takes any election for granted, and she will not be making any announcements about future positions until after ensuring Republicans win big this November to save America.”

Michigan Rep. Tom Emmer, the National Republican Congressional Committee chair, is also seen as a potentially strong contender in the race, but hasn’t started prepping for the position like his peers have, instead choosing to focus on retaking control of the House in November, Politico reported.

“Rep. Banks has had a successful term as RSC chair and will serve where his colleagues think he’ll make the biggest difference next year,” a senior advisor to Banks told Politico. “He’s had private conversations with other members and Republican leaders about where that may be.”

Representatives for Banks, Ferguson and Emmer did not immediately return The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

