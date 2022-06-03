REVIEW: ‘The Offer’ Is Excellent Through Episode 8

“The Offer” continues to be one of the best shows on TV.

Episode eight of the drama about the making of "The Godfather" dropped Thursday, and I quickly banged it out to see where the journey is at.

As expected, “The Offer” continues to be absurdly impressive.

Episode eight focused heavily Al Ruddy being squeezed by Joe Gallo after the shooting of Joe Colombo left the organized crime boss incapacitated.

Ruddy needs money so Francis Ford Coppola can take the production to Italy in order to get as authentic of a product as possible.

There’s just one major problem for Ruddy. There’s only enough money to pay Gallo or fund the production’s trip to Italy. Without giving anything away, let’s just say the conclusion to his problem got very violent.

As I’ve said several times since “The Offer” started airing on Paramount+, it’s been an incredible ride, and it’s awesome how a show about making a movie can be so suspenseful and captivating.

Now, how much of the show is real and how much it is embellished for the entertainment of the audience? I’m guessing the writers took a lot of dramatic liberties, but it doesn’t matter.

The show is still entertaining as all hell, and it might be the best performance of Miles Teller’s career thus far.

If you’re interested in gangsters, movies and the entertainment industry, you need to be watching “The Offer” on Paramount+.