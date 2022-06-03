Russian Tank Gets Obliterated In Violent Viral War Video

Another insane video from the war in Ukraine has hit the web.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, a Russian tank got absolutely obliterated by a Ukrainian strike, and the video needs to be seen to be believed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Check out the incredible strike below. The explosion was massive.

Video of Ukrainian mortar or artillery strikes on Russian tanks by Ukraine’s 54th Mechanized Brigade.https://t.co/uWLbjrkGTv pic.twitter.com/VslPWqXH8g — Rob Lee (@RALee85) June 2, 2022

That’s definitely one of the best tank destruction videos that we’ve seen since the war in Ukraine. That tank got absolutely hammered.

Not only did it get hammered, but the explosion was next level.

It’s just the latest example of playing stupid games and winning stupid prizes. If you don’t want to get blown up in a tank, stay in Russia!

It’s shockingly simple to figure out. When you invade a country, people are going to fight back and they’re going to fight back in brutal fashion.

Putin’s forces have been learning that the hard way ever since they rolled across the border.

Make sure to keep checking back for the craziest videos out of Ukraine as we have them.