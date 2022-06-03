Three More Staffers Ditch Biden In One Week

Three top staffers have bailed on the Biden administration’s press office in less than a week.

Rapid response director Mike Gwin, who held the position since President Joe Biden was sworn in, left on Thursday, according to the New York Post. Gwin is reportedly going to the Treasury Department to become the deputy assistant secretary for public affairs, the outlet continued.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre wished Gwin the best for his new role at the Treasury, according to The Hill. (RELATED: Obama Doesn’t Follow Biden On Instagram)

Jean-Pierre announced on Wednesday that assistant press secretary Vedant Patel was also leaving her team to take on the role of principal deputy spokesperson at the State Department, the NY Post reported.

It has been an honor to serve the @PressSec, @POTUS and the American people at the @WhiteHouse. I’m so grateful for my talented colleagues, and their partnership, friendship, and support. I look forward to continuing to serve at @ENERGY. Catch me at @FinneyAmanda2 — Amanda Finney (@FinneyAmanda46) June 3, 2022

Jean-Pierre then announced on Thursday press office chief of staff Amanda Finney would be moving to the Energy Department to become deputy director of public affairs, the outlet continued. The rapid exit of Gwin, Patel and Finney follow reports of tension and frustration within the administration.

One NBC report alleged that the West Wing is in for a significant shakeup over Biden’s stagnant and slumped polling numbers. More than a dozen top aides have left Vice President Kamala Harris’s office in the last year, and more than 20 black staffers have allegedly left the White House since late 2021, according to the NY Post.

Multiple sources close to the White House have said that chief of staff Ron Klain will be departing his position at some point after the midterms, NBC reported. Biden administration officials have also reportedly stated that staffers shuffling from job to job is routine at this point in a presidential term, NY Post noted.