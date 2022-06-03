WaPo Reporter Retweets Joke About Women. All Hell Breaks Loose

Washington Post reporter David Weigel retweeted a joke about women, sparking instant backlash Friday afternoon from his fellow journalists and condemnation from his own outlet.

Soon after Weigel retweeted the joke, which suggested that all women were either bisexual or bipolar, other reporters began piling on, accusing him of sexism and of getting lenient treatment due to being white.

“Every girl is bi. You just have to figure out if it’s polar or sexual,” read the tweet in question, which Weigel later admitted to retweeting.

Felicia Sonmez, another Washington Post journalist, shared a screenshot of the tweet along with a comment that appeared to be a sarcastic criticism of The Washington Post.

“Fantastic to work at a news outlet where retweets like this are allowed!” she wrote.

The retweet also triggered a response from The Washington Post’s chief spokeswoman, Kristine Coratti Kelly, according to CNN.

“Editors have made clear to the staff that the tweet was reprehensible and demeaning language or actions like that will not be tolerated,” she said.

Other journalists jumped into the fray to attack Weigel for the joke as well.

“Will Dave receive an email from *his* boss that reads ‘Please stop. You’re hurting the institution by doing this,’ like Felicia Sonmez did when she tweeted about credible rape allegations against a beloved athlete?” New York Times reporter Stacey Burns wrote.

Weigel quickly apologized and removed the retweet, acknowledging the joke was “offensive.”

“I just removed a retweet of an offensive joke. I apologize and did not mean to cause any harm,” he said.

However, his words appeared to fall on deaf ears.

“You are still misogynistic trash. Can’t believe @washingtonpost still employs someone with such deep-seated sexist beliefs. Definitely clouds his ability to report unbiased facts,” writer and podcaster Amy Siskind wrote.

“Retweeted by a majority-represented political correspondent of the Washington Post. I’ve seen similar in the UK. A minority journalist, monitored ferociously by certain colleagues, would not get away with it,” BBC reporter Megha Mohan wrote.

Weigel and The Washington Post did not respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for additional comment.

