ESPN Broadcaster Troy Eklund Apologizes For Alleging Evan Russell Was Out Because Of PEDs

ESPN might be in some incredibly hot water after recent comments from a baseball broadcast team.

During the Friday matchup between Oklahoma State and Missouri State, ESPN broadcaster Troy Eklund and his partner Lowell Galindo alleged Tennessee Volunteers player Evan Russell missed the game against Alabama State because he failed a drug test, according to Outkick. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

So, ESPN announcers decided to say Tennessee’s Evan Russell was suspended for PED’s according to “reports and speculation” and that the NCAA would now be testing the whole team. Where is this report that stated this about Russell? pic.twitter.com/HnsG0GfciZ — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) June 4, 2022

There was just one major problem. The serious claim about PEDs was apparently 100% false, and Tennessee coach Tony Vitello revealed after the game that Russell was simply sick, according to the same Outkick report.

During the Saturday matchup between Missouri State and Grand Canyon, Euklund apologized for his comments and cited using “inaccurate” and “unsourced information,” according to Trey Wallace.

You can listen to his apology below.

ESPN broadcaster Troy Eklund apologizes for his comments about Evan Russell on his broadcast last night. pic.twitter.com/XgJO77vlHI — Ben McKee (@benmckee14) June 4, 2022

Claiming someone is out of a baseball game because of PEDs is about as bad as it gets. That’s an incredibly serious claim and it could be unbelievably detrimental to your career of people think you’re using roids.

In terms of allegations in the world of baseball, it doesn’t get much worse. If you’re going to make that claim, you damn sure better have concrete proof.

Troy Eklund of ESPN issued an apology on-air to Evan Russell during the Missouri State vs Grand Canyon game a bit ago. pic.twitter.com/Uhn5eZ1gBS — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) June 4, 2022

Instead, the ESPN broadcast team made a massive mistake and had to apologize. Will it end here? I have no idea, but if I was Russell, I would be livid that it was alleged I missed a game because of PEDs.

I think a Tennessee jury might decide that @espn, the self proclaimed “worldwide leader in sports” falsely stating on air that a college athlete, who hopes to one day play pro baseball, was using illegal drugs might have some damages attached to it. https://t.co/MFx6ZBKRHG — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 4, 2022

Best of luck to Disney as ESPN as they try to put out this fire!