TWITTER POLL: 93.1% Of People Don’t Think Semi-Automatic Weapons Should Be Banned

The vast majority of people in a recent Twitter poll don’t think semi-automatic guns should be banned.

Following the massacre in Uvalde, Texas, lots of people have suggested banning semi-automatic weapons, which are some of the most popular guns in America. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I shared a poll on Twitter asking people if semi-autos should be banned, and the results weren’t close.

Of the 2,905 voters, 93.1% of them voted that semi-automatic weapons shouldn’t be banned. Only 6.9% of voters voted in favor of a ban on the popular weapons.

Should semi-automatic guns be banned? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 3, 2022

I do not understand how anyone can be in favor of a ban on semi-automatic weapons. For reference, this is not new technology.

Semi-automatic weapons have existed for more than 100 years. Do you know what year the popular Colt 1911 pistol came out in? It was released in 1911!

Fully automatic weapons have also existed for more than 100 years, and used to be much more available. Yet, we never saw school shootings with them.

We haven’t all of a sudden gotten more powerful weapons in America. In fact, we used to have easier access to guns and we still didn’t have massacres.

Even if criminals gave up all their guns, I still wouldn’t give up mine. If the bad guy has a knife, baseball bat, hammer or any other weapon, you better believe I want a gun. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 3, 2022

So, I don’t buy for one second it’s the guns. The basic technology behind the guns we have today hasn’t changed in a century. That’s just a truth people don’t want to admit.