TWITTER POLL: 93.1% Of People Don’t Think Semi-Automatic Weapons Should Be Banned

GREELEY, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 12: AR-15 rifles and other weapons are displayed on a table at a shooting range during the “Rod of Iron Freedom Festival” on October 12, 2019 in Greeley, Pennsylvania. The two-day event, which is organized by Kahr Arms/Tommy Gun Warehouse and Rod of Iron Ministries, has billed itself as a “second amendment rally and celebration of freedom, faith and family.” Numerous speakers, vendors and displays celebrated guns and gun culture in America. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The vast majority of people in a recent Twitter poll don’t think semi-automatic guns should be banned.

Following the massacre in Uvalde, Texas, lots of people have suggested banning semi-automatic weapons, which are some of the most popular guns in America. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I shared a poll on Twitter asking people if semi-autos should be banned, and the results weren’t close.

Of the 2,905 voters, 93.1% of them voted that semi-automatic weapons shouldn’t be banned. Only 6.9% of voters voted in favor of a ban on the popular weapons.

I do not understand how anyone can be in favor of a ban on semi-automatic weapons. For reference, this is not new technology.

Semi-automatic weapons have existed for more than 100 years. Do you know what year the popular Colt 1911 pistol came out in? It was released in 1911!

Fully automatic weapons have also existed for more than 100 years, and used to be much more available. Yet, we never saw school shootings with them.

We haven’t all of a sudden gotten more powerful weapons in America. In fact, we used to have easier access to guns and we still didn’t have massacres.

So, I don’t buy for one second it’s the guns. The basic technology behind the guns we have today hasn’t changed in a century. That’s just a truth people don’t want to admit.