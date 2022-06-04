‘Yellowstone’ Star Wendy Moniz Shares Photos From Season 5 Production

“Yellowstone” star Wendy Moniz is putting in work on season five.

Production is underway on the fifth season of the hit western show with Kevin Costner, and we’ve seen different posts from stars returning to set.

You can now add Moniz, who plays Governor Lynelle Perry in the series, to the list of “Yellowstone” stars sharing a look at season five production.

The popular actress shared three behind the scenes photos on Instagram and captioned them, “Yellowstone Season 5 #letsgotowork.”

You can check out the photos below.

Even though Moniz’s inside look at season five wasn’t much, it’s still more than enough to get me excited or whatever is coming next.

After the epic ending to season four, millions of fans around the country are waiting on pins and needles to see what happens when season five starts November 13.

If you’re not constantly refreshing Google for the latest “Yellowstone” updates, you’re probably not a fan of mine! I crave all the content I can get about the show.

