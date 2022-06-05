Former Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski Calls Lack Of Gun Control In America ‘Disgusting’

Mike Krzyzewski is very upset about the gun laws in America.

Following multiple tragic shootings in America, the former Duke basketball coach sounded off about guns in America and what’s going on around the country, and he thinks the lack of restrictions on firearms is “disgusting.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Krzyzewski said the following during an appearance on SiriusXM, according to Yahoo Sports:

The people that are suffering are people that need you. Like, why don’t you? Come on. You know? What the hell are we doing? You know, we’re not taking care of our people. And we can go into the guns. Like, you need an automatic weapon? You gotta be kidding me. You got to be kidding me. It’s disgusting.

Stuff like this really makes me wish people would just stay in their lanes. Why the hell is Coach K talking about automatic weapons?

He’s a smart man, which makes his comments so surprising. Does he really think people are running around the streets of America with automatic weapons?

That’s simply not true. Fully automatic weapons are highly-regulated and have been since before almost everyone reading this was born.

He either is ignorant about the facts, which means he should get educated, or he’s lying. Honestly, I’m not sure which is worse because we all know people trust him. That means they’ll hear this nonsense about automatic weapons and think it’s true.

Look, we’re all looking for solutions to stop shootings in America, but misinformation about automatic weapons is the last thing we need right now.