Troubled Star Athlete To Make Professional Boxing Debut In The Fall

Former NFL star and UFC fighter Greg Hardy will be making his professional boxing debut in October.

Hardy, who first rose to prominence for his career in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers and the Dallas Cowboys, is coming off a career in the UFC where he went 7-5, according to ESPN. Prior to his twelve-fight career in the UFC, Hardy’s six years as a defensive lineman can and should be overshadowed by his domestic violence charges from 2014, when he was found guilty of beating and allegedly threatening to murder an unnamed female partner. Hardy was also alleged to have put his hands around her neck during their altercation.

Hardy should not be revered by the masses as professional athletes tend to be. His convictions make it hard to root for him in any endeavor he chooses to take up. Despite this, he is clearly a gifted athlete. In 2013, he was selected to play in the NFL Pro Bowl game. (RELATED: Aaron Rodgers Says He Can ‘See The End Coming’)

NFL and #UFC alum Greg Hardy is set for his professional boxing debut. Oct. 8 in Delray Beach, Fla. for Black Sheep Promotions. pic.twitter.com/QWz11JYyZ0 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) June 5, 2022

It is essential to differentiate between Hardy as an athlete and Hardy as a person.