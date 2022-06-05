Utah Jazz Head Coach Steps Down

Quin Snyder of the Utah Jazz is reportedly stepping down from his position as the team’s head coach, according to a report.

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski announced the news on Twitter on Sunday.

Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder is planning to step down, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 5, 2022

In Snyder’s eight years as head coach, Utah went 372-264 for an overall record, according to Yahoo Sports. They’ve been to the playoffs every year over the last six seasons but could never make it past the second round of the postseason. In playoff action, Snyder coached the Jazz to a lousy 21-30 record.

Utah has never won the NBA Finals. The last time they even made it to the championship series was in 1998, where they were eliminated in six games by Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. (RELATED: Troubled Star Athlete To Make Professional Boxing Debut In The Fall)

Though Utah has been mediocre for quite some time now, they have two all-stars in their starting lineup that are under 30 years old. Center Rudy Gobert has been the NBA defensive player of the year three times. He won the award in 2018, 2019, and in 2021. Alongside Gobert, the Jazz have a great young star in shooting and point guard, Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell has been elected to the NBA All-Star game three times in his five-year career.

In 2021, three-time NBA champion Dwayne Wade bought an ownership stake in the Jazz. Wade has been to the pinnacle of the NBA on multiple occasions. If Utah is serious about getting over the hump, why not have a conversation with Wade about being Snyder’s replacement?

It is currently unclear who Utah’s next head coach will be, but it will be interesting to see how things unfold for them.