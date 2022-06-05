Scary Viral Video Shows Russia Using Thermobaric Weapons In Ukraine

Another scary video from the war in Ukraine has hit the web.

In a viral video tweeted by Rob Lee, Russians were using thermobaric weapons on a Ukrainian position, and the carnage on the ground will send a chill down your spine.

You can check out the crazy video below.

Once again, we have an absolutely horrifying video of the fighting on the ground in Ukraine. It’s a brutal situation, and with every new video we see, it just seems to be getting worse and worse.

For those of you who don’t know, thermobaric weapons are absolutely brutal. They’re among the worst weapons that can be deployed on a modern battlefield, and Russia clearly has no problem using them.

As I’ve said too many times to count, war is hell, and nothing good really comes from it. That’s especially true when you have a country fighting a war of aggression against a much smaller country.

Russia has absolutely no right to be in Ukraine, but that hasn’t stopped Putin and his forces from pulverizing part of the nation. It’s a terrible situation.

