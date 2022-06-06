Editorial

Aaron Donald Agrees To New Deal Worth More Than $90 Million

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts after a sack on Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Aaron Donald’s new deal with the Los Angeles Rams is massive.

The superstar defensive tackle has agreed to a new deal through the 2024 season that will pay him more than $90 million, according to Ian Rapoport. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s a $40 million raise over what he was scheduled to make.

Rapoport also reported that Donald is the first non-QB player to earn at least $30 million a year, and he didn’t even need to get any extra years added!

This is one hell of a deal for Donald. That is simply a massive deal for a non-QB and there’s no way to put it. He’s going to make more than $90 million over the next three years!

Stop and think about that amount of cash. We’re talking about money that most people couldn’t dream of having, and he didn’t even need to agree to a lengthy extension.

It’s the same amount of years, but now he’s making a ton more money.

Props to Donald for getting his cash. You just love to see a guy get paid!