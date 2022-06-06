Aaron Donald Agrees To New Deal Worth More Than $90 Million

Aaron Donald’s new deal with the Los Angeles Rams is massive.

The superstar defensive tackle has agreed to a new deal through the 2024 season that will pay him more than $90 million, according to Ian Rapoport.

That’s a $40 million raise over what he was scheduled to make.

Sources: The #Rams have re-worked All-World DT Aaron Donald’s 3 remaining contract years to give him a massive $40M raise through 2024, making him the highest paid non-QB in NFL history at 31 years old. He gets $95M(!) through 2024. pic.twitter.com/SoDRw4GHE4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 6, 2022

Rapoport also reported that Donald is the first non-QB player to earn at least $30 million a year, and he didn’t even need to get any extra years added!

In an unprecedented move, no new years were added and he makes $65M by 2023 and $95M by 2024. He is now the first non-qb to eclipse $30M per year. Deal negotiated by Todd France of Athletes First which now represents the highest paid offensive and defensive player in the NFL. https://t.co/Gsq6lYCQmV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 6, 2022

This is one hell of a deal for Donald. That is simply a massive deal for a non-QB and there’s no way to put it. He’s going to make more than $90 million over the next three years!

Stop and think about that amount of cash. We’re talking about money that most people couldn’t dream of having, and he didn’t even need to agree to a lengthy extension.

It’s the same amount of years, but now he’s making a ton more money.

The #Rams get their Super Bowl hero back for a guaranteed $65M over the next two seasons with the contract structured to allow Aaron Donald to retire or return in 2024 for an additional guaranteed $30M. https://t.co/Gsq6lYCQmV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 6, 2022

Props to Donald for getting his cash. You just love to see a guy get paid!