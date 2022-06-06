Brittany Aldean Stuns In Summertime Party Outfit

Country music star Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany took to Instagram to bring in summertime in an ensemble that’ll make your jaw drop.

“Orange you glad it’s summertime,” Aldean asked her more than two million followers in a three-image Sunday post featuring a dark orange bralette top, high-waisted bottoms and hip-to-toe ripped white pants. The response from her followers appeared to be overwhelmingly positive, including from her husband who shared a series of fire and heart-eyes emojis.

Aldean’s look was topped off with a white and patterned bandana, aviator sunglasses and a silver crucifix necklace. The look was put together for a reported party hosted by the Aldean family, which conservative news journalist Candace Owens attended, according to photographs from both Aldean and Owen’s Instagram stories.

The only thing missing from this flawless summer ensemble was Aldean’s signature “FJB” fanny pack, which she’s posted in the past. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Proves Bras Can Be Evening Attire)

The Aldeans are openly anti-President Joe Biden, and have both refused to apologize to trolls who’ve called them out for their political beliefs. Jason Aldean has blasted Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom for pushing vaccine mandates on children, saying that the policy is not how “being free works.”