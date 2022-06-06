Noted Economist Cardi B Declares US Is In Recession

Rapper Cardi B tweeted early Sunday to ask when someone is going to tell Americans that the country is in a financial recession.

“When y’all think they going to announce that we going into a recession?” Cardi B asked her fans on Twitter, prompting more than 100,000 likes and 12,000 re-tweets in less than 24 hours. (RELATED: Americans Aren’t Buying Biden’s Tale Of Economic Recovery)

When y’all think they going to announce that we going into a recession? — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 5, 2022

The post received a variety of responses, with one user claiming that “inflation doesn’t mean recession,” while a host of others noted that the rapper had encouraged her fans to vote for President Joe Biden. Republican Candidate for Florida Lavern Spicer responded by telling Cardi B that she should “blame yourself girl. You told all your fans to go out and vote for Biden.”

A wealth of leaders from global and domestic financial institutions have warned that the global economy is headed into a recession. World Bank Group President David Malpass said in May that he thought it was difficult to “see how we avoid a recession.”

Earlier in the month, the Bank of America issued a warning to Americans that the economy is currently in “paralysis rather than panic.” So, if Cardi B really needs someone to tell her that we’re headed into a recession, we recommend she read the news outlets that have been saying this for a while now.