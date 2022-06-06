Editorial

DeSean Jackson Says Donovan McNabb Is An Incredibly Cheap Person

Donovan McNabb, DeSean Jackson (Credit: REUTERS/Tim Shaffer TMS/GN and Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/PHLEaglesNation/status/1533214111416328195)

DeSean Jackson sounds like he has some bad blood with former Eagles QB Donovan McNabb.

During an appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast, Jackson told a story about McNabb talking trash behind his back, but that wasn’t the wildest part of the story. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

Jackson claimed he was charged to attend a party McNabb threw, and referred to him as “one of the cheapest rich motherf*ckers you could know.”

You can watch the famous NFL receiver break it down in the video below.

If you’re an NFL quarterback and you’re charging people $25 to attend a party you’re throwing, I have a lot of questions about how you’re managing your money.

That’s even more true when it comes to charging your own teammates to attend a party. They’re your teammates and you’re the face of the Eagles!

 

You should want to build a relationship with them. Without a happy locker room, you’re going to have a really bad time. You know how you get a bad locker room?

You trash players behind their backs and get wildly cheap with them. Look, I don’t like spending money, but I wouldn’t ever charge my friends for a party, especially if I had millions in the bank.

That’s legit unhinged behavior.

 

Let us know in the comments below if you would charge your friends $25 to attend a party you’re throwing.