DeSean Jackson Says Donovan McNabb Is An Incredibly Cheap Person

DeSean Jackson sounds like he has some bad blood with former Eagles QB Donovan McNabb.

During an appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast, Jackson told a story about McNabb talking trash behind his back, but that wasn’t the wildest part of the story. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Jackson claimed he was charged to attend a party McNabb threw, and referred to him as “one of the cheapest rich motherf*ckers you could know.”

DeSean Jackson says Donovan McNabb was speaking to teammates behind his back in the locker, & told others “He didn’t deserve to be the first ever to make the Pro Bowl at 2 positions. He also says McNabb charged him $25 admission to go to a party he threw. pic.twitter.com/ac5dH5zy44 — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) June 4, 2022

If you’re an NFL quarterback and you’re charging people $25 to attend a party you’re throwing, I have a lot of questions about how you’re managing your money.

That’s even more true when it comes to charging your own teammates to attend a party. They’re your teammates and you’re the face of the Eagles!

You should want to build a relationship with them. Without a happy locker room, you’re going to have a really bad time. You know how you get a bad locker room?

You trash players behind their backs and get wildly cheap with them. Look, I don’t like spending money, but I wouldn’t ever charge my friends for a party, especially if I had millions in the bank.

That’s legit unhinged behavior.

