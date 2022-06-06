Former ABC News President Who Quashed The Epstein Story To ‘Produce’ Democrats’ Jan 6 Hearings

Democrats hired James Goldston, who served as president of ABC News when it allegedly quashed reporting of accusations against Jeffrey Epstein, to “produce” the Jan. 6 Committee hearings.

Goldston is expected to be involved in all of the hearings held this month but will particularly be working on the televised primetime hearing Thursday, Fox News congressional reporter Chad Pergram reported. He reportedly joined the committee as an adviser, according to Axios.

B) But Goldston will be particularly involved in the efforts by the committee to make its prime-time hearing Thursday and another one later this month “TV friendly.” Fox is also told that the actual witness list for the hearing will come in the next day or two. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 6, 2022

The former ABC News president reportedly wants the hearing to catch the attention of Americans who have not followed the timeline and events of the committee’s investigation, Axios reported. The hearings will consist of live witnesses, pre-recorded footage, official White House photographs and some surveillance footage from inside the Capitol.

Goldston was serving as president of ABC News when the network allegedly killed coverage of Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre in 2015. Four years later, Project Veritas released footage of anchor Amy Robach claiming that the network quashed her interview with Giuffre after Buckingham Palace reportedly threatened the network for including Prince Andrew in the story. (RELATED: Editor’s Daily Rundown: Pelosi’s Jan 6 Primetime Spectacular Kicks Off This Week)

“I’ve had this story for three years,” Robach said in the video. “I tried for three years to get it on to no avail, and now it’s all coming out and it’s like these new revelations. And I freaking had all of it. I’m so pissed right now.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy sent a letter to Goldston on November 17, 2019, expressing his concerns that the network decided to “bury the truth” after Giuffre came forward to reveal her sex trafficking accusations against Epstein, who was arrested in July, 2019 and later died inside his jail cell.

“I am deeply concerned that this victim, in search of justice, went to ABC News, provided information and an interview, and then ABC News chose to bury the truth,” McCarthy wrote.

“ABC News’s initial response and subsequent actions reveal their priority is to identify and hold accountable the individual who released the video to the public,” the letter concluded. “We believe that uncovering the source of the information is incomparably less important than the possibility of exposing the source of a human trafficking operation.”

ABC News anchor David Muir and CBS News anchor Norah O’Donnell are reportedly slated to interrupt their primetime programs to host live coverage of the committee hearings, Axios first reported.

Goldston and the January 6 Committee did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment by the time of publication.