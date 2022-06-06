Conservative Law Professor Resigns From Georgetown After Months-Long Investigation Into His Tweets Comes Up Empty

Conservative law professor Ilya Shapiro said Monday that he officially resigned from Georgetown Law School after a four-month-long investigation into his tweets ultimately led to him being reinstated to the school.

Shapiro argued that while he scored a “technical victory” against the school, “diversicrats” at the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Affirmative Action (IDEAA) created a “hostile work environment” that made remaining in his position “untenable.” The former executive director of Georgetown’s Center for the Constitution said his decision was made after receiving a full report from IDEAA, according to an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal.

The full report set him up for disciplinary action if he transgressed “progressive orthodoxy” in the future, Shapiro argued in the op-ed.

“[IDEAA] implicitly repealed Georgetown’s Speech and Expression Policy and set me up for discipline the next time I transgress progressive orthodoxy. Instead of participating in that slow-motion firing, I’m resigning,” Shapiro said.

“IDEAA asserts that if I ‘were to make another, similar or more serious remark as a Georgetown employee, a hostile environment based on race, gender, and sex likely would be created,’” he continued.

Here’s my resignation letter from @GeorgetownLaw, a place that doesn’t value free speech. In the name of DEI, it stifles intellectual diversity, undermines equal opportunity, and excludes dissenting voices. pic.twitter.com/KrAlfTEk7z — Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) June 6, 2022

In both Shapiro’s op-ed and resignation letter, the educator laid out scenarios wherein he assumed he would be fired.

“I laud Supreme Court decision that overrule Roe v. Wade and protect the right to carry arms,” one scenario reads. “An activist claims that my comments ‘deny women’s humanity’ and makes her feel ‘unsafe’ and ‘directly threatened with physical violence.’”

Shapiro also alleged that disciplinary standards are applied in an “inconsistent manner” at Georgetown Law School and dubbed the investigation a “sham” that “apparently could’ve been resolved by looking at a calendar.”

The investigation into Shapiro began at the end of January over a tweet that drew ire from some liberal students and staff. The tweet condemned President Joe Biden for potentially overlooking a “very smart” Supreme Court candidate because of his skin color. (RELATED: Conservative Georgetown Law Prof Reinstated After Investigation Of Tweets Condemning Affirmative Action)

The university determined that Shapiro was not subject to Georgetown’s rules as he was not officially employed at the time of his tweets.

Georgetown University did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.