Jennifer Lopez Boasts Plunging Neckline At The MTV Movie & TV Awards

Jennifer Lopez stunned in a plunging leather vest at Sunday’s MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Lopez made a bold appearance on the red carpet, wearing Monot, one of the hottest fashion labels of the year. The multi-talented entertainer put her rock-hard physique on full display in a plunging, short-cropped, leather vest that she prominently featured on Instagram. The tight-fitting number stopped short of covering the side of her hips, giving a peekaboo of skin as she featured her wardrobe in an Instagram video post.

Lopez completed her outfit with a simple, straight-cut floor-length Monot skirt that is part of the fashion house’s hot, new Fall/Winter 2022 collection. The skirt covered her signature DSW JLo Jennifer Lopez shoes, and was perfectly accessorized with a small, glittery Jimmy Choo clutch that sparkled under the bright lights, according to Hollywood Reporter.

As for her bling, Lopez wore a bracelet and earrings by Candy Ice, according to Hollywood Reporter.

Lopez’s stunning outfit got lots of attention on the red carpet, and all eyes were on the star as she took the stage to accept the Generation Award. Lopez also took home the hardware in the “Best Song” category for her hit “On My Way” from the “Marry Me” movie soundtrack. (RELATED: Eva Longoria’s Jaw-Dropping Cannes Festival Outfits Will Leave You Breathless)

The iconic artist gave an emotional speech at the podium while accepting her Generation award.

“I want to thank disappointment and failure, for teaching me to be strong,” Lopez said.

The star also used the opportunity to thank her children for “teaching” her “to love.”