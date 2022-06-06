‘Very Best Of America’: Jill Biden Unveils Stamp Of Nancy Reagan

First lady Jill Biden put politics aside Monday and unveiled a new U.S. Postal Service stamp of former First Lady Nancy Reagan.

The “forever” stamp features the former president’s wife wearing a pearl necklace and a red dress. The image is based on her White House portrait painted by Aaron Shikler.

“Nancy Reagan served the American people with grace. She understood that the role of first lady came with inherent pitfalls and scrutiny,” Biden said, presenting the stamp at the White House.

The postage stamp seeks to commemorate “the very best of America, and Nancy Regan truly represents that ideal. Mrs. Regan will be the sixth first lady honored with a U.S. postage stamp,” Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said.

She joins just five other first ladies to be on stamps — Martha Washington, Abigail Adams, Dolly Madison, Eleanor Roosevelt and Lady Bird Johnson.

“Next month would have been Mrs. Reagan’s 101st birthday,” Biden continued. “With this stamp, we are affirming that she made such a difference. You know, we can all change the world in big ways and small ones, and Mrs. Reagan reminds us that we need both.” (RELATED: Man Who Tried To Kill Reagan Granted Unconditional Release)

Reagan died in 2016 at the age of 94.

Biden then said we must “reach across the divide and find common ground, because that’s where the foundation of our future must be laid.”

Reagan’s niece, Anne Petersen, and Fred Ryan, the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, also spoke at the event.

Reagan’s son, Ron Reagan, said his mother would have been honored with the stamp.

“I’m sure she never expected to receive an honor like this,” he said in a statement, according to CBS. “Neither did she expect to be flying all over the country stuck to the front of envelopes.”