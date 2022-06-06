Reeling From Low Poll Numbers, Biden Set To Appear On Jimmy Kimmel

President Joe Biden is set to appear Wednesday on Jimmy Kimmel’s show as he reportedly laments his sinking poll numbers.

Biden’s first network interview in over 100 days will take place Wednesday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the host said Sunday via Twitter.

The appearance comes as Biden is allegedly angry about his disastrous poll numbers, Politico reported. (RELATED: Ron Klain Tweets Raft Of Bad Poll Reviews For Biden And Says It’s Good News)

Only 39% of adults approve of Biden’s performance, according to an Associated Press-NORC poll. Meanwhile, a recent CBS News poll found that 69% of those polled thought the economy is “bad” while 65% said Biden has been “slow to react.”

Among one of the Democrats’ key voting demographics, a recent Washington Post/Ipsos poll found black voters’ enthusiasm has weakened since he took office. The poll found only 23% “strongly approve” of the way Biden’s handling his job while 70% simply “approve.”

Five White House officials and Democrats close with the administration told Politico the White House is trying to smooth out Biden’s anger over his poll numbers. Biden is reportedly angered that his numbers are worse than those of former President Donald Trump, who Biden reportedly refers to in private as “the worst president” in history.

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates denied allegations of internal disarray to Politico.

“This depiction of the White House is simply divorced from reality.”