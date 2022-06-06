Migrant Caravan Containing Thousands On Way To US Border

A caravan of thousands of migrants hoping to enter the United States is heading toward the U.S.-Mexico border, according to multiple reports.

The caravan of around 6,000 is mostly comprised of migrants from Venezuela, according to Reuters. The group left Tapachula, Mexico on Monday and is heading toward northern Mexico.

The group’s organizer, Luis Garcia Villagran, said they are hoping to send a message to the Western Hemisphere leaders attending the Summit of the Americas this week that will focus on migration, according to Reuters. (RELATED: ‘Afraid Of My Country’: Here Are The Most Shocking Things I Saw In My Night At The Border)

“These are countries collapsing from poverty and violence. We strongly urge those who attend the summit … to look at what is happening, and what could happen even more often in Mexico, if something is not done soon,” Garcia Villagran said, according to Reuters.

Mexican authorities let the group pass through southern Mexico and head north, according to Fox News, leading authorities at the U.S. southern border to be concerned over what could be an overwhelming situation.

“These caravans that are making their way to the U.S. how vital it is to have this infrastructure in place because, of course, with the … depleted resources from Border Patrol, they need the extra help … as far as manpower, technology, and infrastructure,” Lt. Christopher Olivarez told Fox News on Monday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) didn’t respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.