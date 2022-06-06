Game Two Of The NBA Finals Gets Disappointing TV Ratings

The Warriors destroying the Celtics 107-88 Sunday night didn’t get great TV ratings.

According to TVSeriesFinale.com, the Warriors absolutely blowing out the Celtics in game two of the NBA Finals averaged 8.54 million viewers on ABC in the early data. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Due to it being a live sporting event, the final ratings will almost certainly see a bump.

Now, I want to stress again that these are the early numbers and the final numbers for game two of the NBA Finals will certainly be higher. Having said that, only averaging 8.54 million viewers in the early data is not a great look for the league.

We’re talking about the biggest event of the year for the NBA! We’re talking about the league’s Super Bowl, and it’s not even pulling in the same numbers as “Yellowstone” in the early data.

If that’s not a bad sign, I don’t know what is.

I guess none of us should be too surprised. The NBA decided awhile to go woke, and the ratings have been disappointing ever since.

I hate to say it, but we all know if you go woke, you go broke! While the NBA is definitely not broke, it’s not nearly as interesting as it was just a decade ago.

A lot of viewers have turned it off, and I don’t blame them.

We’ll have to wait and see if game three gets better ratings, but I’m definitely not holding my breath!