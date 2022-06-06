Former NFL Coach Mike Singletary Says Colin Kaepernick ‘Deserves A Chance To Play’

Former NFL coach Mike Singletary would like to see Colin Kaepernick return to the league.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is currently attempting to get back in the league, and recently had a workout with the Raiders. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While I think it’s complete insanity to put him on a roster, Singletary hopes to see it happen.

“That’s really unfortunate. I think that’s a young man who really deserves a chance to play,” Singletary told Outkick 360 when discussing Kaepernick not being in the league and attempting a comeback.

I truly don’t understand how we’re still talking about a guy who hasn’t played since the 2016 season like there’s a legit shot he should play again.

Nothing against Singletary, but the idea Kaepernick should be on an NFL roster right now is laughable. When you’re away from the game of football, it doesn’t take long at all for a player to lose their sharpness.

That’s true for a guy who might miss a few months. Kaepernick has missed more than five years! Why does anyone think he’s going to come in and just start slinging it around?

It makes absolutely no sense to me, and that’s before we dive into the fact Kaepernick has done some incredibly stupid things. He wore pig socks, compared cops to slave catchers, claimed they can murder people with impunity and get paid leave, didn’t stand for the anthem and praised Fidel Castro.

He doesn’t deserve to be in the league, he’s shown no signs of being talented enough to still play and I hope like hell we never see him throwing passes on Sunday ever again.