Phil Mickelson Officially Joins Saudi-Backed LIV Golf

Jan 27, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Phil Mickelson acknowledges the crowd after a putt on the fourth green during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - South Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Phil Mickelson is officially headed to LIV Golf.

After weeks of speculation about what Mickelson would ultimately do with the Saudi-backed golf league, a decision was made Monday for him to join the crew. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He will compete in the upcoming event in London.

Mickelson is now the second major golf star to join the organization. Dustin Johnson previously joined LIV Golf for an amount of money that is believed to be north of $100 million.

Say whatever you want about the Saudis, but they now how to use money to get results. The LIV Golf Invitational just snatched two of the biggest names in golf away from the PGA Tour.

I’m not even a golf fan, and I know that this is massive news.

LIV Golf wants to be a competitor to the PGA Tour, and I’d say the organization is off to a very hot start. An event hasn’t even happened yet, and two of the best players in the world have committed to participate.

I can’t imagine how pissed the PGA executives must be right now. They must be seething with rage, and I could see Mickelson and Johnson never playing an event again.

Of course, given how much money they’re going to make, I’m sure they don’t care.

It should be fascinating to see how it all shakes out when it’s said and done, but as of right now, LIV Golf is making waves in the world of golf.