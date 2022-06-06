Phil Mickelson Officially Joins Saudi-Backed LIV Golf

Phil Mickelson is officially headed to LIV Golf.

After weeks of speculation about what Mickelson would ultimately do with the Saudi-backed golf league, a decision was made Monday for him to join the crew. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He will compete in the upcoming event in London.

Phil Mickelson officially joins the field for the LIV London event. — Ryan Lavner (@RyanLavnerGC) June 6, 2022

INBOX: London and West Palm Beach (June 6, 2022) – LIV Golf today announced that six-time major champion Phil Mickelson, owner of 57 career professional victories, will tee off at the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series tournament June 9-11 at Centurion Club (London). — Bob Williams (@WilliamsBob75) June 6, 2022

There it is. Phil to LIV. pic.twitter.com/E1pFYVp8HZ — Brendan Quinn (@BFQuinn) June 6, 2022

Mickelson is now the second major golf star to join the organization. Dustin Johnson previously joined LIV Golf for an amount of money that is believed to be north of $100 million.

Golf Superstar Joins Saudi-Backed League. Will The PGA Ban Him? https://t.co/0PRkWiUeRz — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 1, 2022

Say whatever you want about the Saudis, but they now how to use money to get results. The LIV Golf Invitational just snatched two of the biggest names in golf away from the PGA Tour.

I’m not even a golf fan, and I know that this is massive news.

Dustin Johnson has been paid at least $125 million to change his mind and play in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, per @Telegraph. One of his primary sponsors, RBC, just terminated its relationship with him. pic.twitter.com/JHGxn149kz — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 1, 2022

LIV Golf wants to be a competitor to the PGA Tour, and I’d say the organization is off to a very hot start. An event hasn’t even happened yet, and two of the best players in the world have committed to participate.

I can’t imagine how pissed the PGA executives must be right now. They must be seething with rage, and I could see Mickelson and Johnson never playing an event again.

Of course, given how much money they’re going to make, I’m sure they don’t care.

Dustin Johnson will reportedly make more money for joining the LIV Golf Tour than Tiger Woods — or any other pro golfer — has earned in his entire PGA Tour career. (h/t @billsperos) pic.twitter.com/Jmp46pD5bs — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 5, 2022

It should be fascinating to see how it all shakes out when it’s said and done, but as of right now, LIV Golf is making waves in the world of golf.