Pregnant Woman Uses AR-15 To Protect Husband, Daughter From Home Invasion

A pregnant mother used an AR-15 rifle to defend her husband and 11-year-old daughter from two violent intruders in their Lithia, Florida, home three years ago.

The woman’s husband, Jeremy King, said two men came into their house “heavily hooded and masked,” according to a Bay News 9 report from 2019. Both intruders were armed with pistols, according to King. “As soon as they had got the back door opened, they had a pistol on me and was grabbing my 11-year-old daughter,” he told reporters at the time.

King said the intruders quickly became violent when he said he didn’t have anything for them. One of the men began pistol-whipping and kicking him in the head, according to King, leaving him with severe injuries.

“I’ve got a fractured eye socket, a fractured sinus cavity, a concussion, 20 stitches and three staples in my head,” he told Bay News.

King’s wife reportedly heard the disruption from the bedroom. When she looked into the room where her husband was under attack, one of the men fired a shot toward her. King said his 8-month pregnant wife retreated and grabbed an AR-15 rifle before firing at one of the invaders.

“When he came toward the back door in her line of sight, she clipped him. He made it from my back door to roughly 200 feet out in the front ditch before the AR did its thing,” King said, according to a Fox News report. (RELATED: Biden’s HHS Pick Thinks AR-15s Are ‘Not In Common Use For Self Defense’)

King gives his wife credit for saving him and their daughter, saying she “evened the playing field” between the family and the armed intruders.

The man had been fatally shot when local authorities responded to a 911 call at approximately 9 p.m. on October 30, 2019. Both intruders have since been identified by local authorities.