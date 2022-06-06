QB Phenom Arch Manning Officially Visits Georgia

Arch Manning has officially visited Georgia.

The phenom QB nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning visited Athens this past weekend, according to USA Today, as the Bulldogs and Texas are viewed as leaders to land him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Arch Manning ✅ Georgia pulled out all the stops this weekend: https://t.co/FmeIDdRi9F pic.twitter.com/ygMa6my97l — DawgNation (@DawgNation) June 5, 2022

While Arch still has some things to figure out before ultimately committing to a program to play college football, there’s no question Georgia is right near the top of the list.

Add in the fact the Bulldogs just won a national title and have an incredible campus, and it’s not hard to understand why he could easily end up playing for Kirby Smart.

Georgia fan have a strong opinion of where No. 1 overall prospect in class of 2023, Arch Manning, should play college football. Manning in Athens on his official visit. #GoDawgs https://t.co/4xZ6tJ0ZgH pic.twitter.com/DOt7MELY7h — Jeremy Johnson (@JeremyO_Johnson) June 4, 2022

Now, do I think Arch should go to Georgia? Personally, I’m holding out hope he lands at Texas. If Arch Manning is the man responsible for saving the Longhorns and restoring him to glory, he could end up going down as one of the greatest college QBs ever.

I know that sounds like an insane thing to say about a young man, but just think about how long it’s been since Texas was relevant.

If Arch changes that, he will carve out his place in history.

We’ll have to wait to see where he lands, but there’s no question Arch’s recruitment is among the biggest stories in the sport right now.