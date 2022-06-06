Sean McVay Marries Model Veronica Khomyn

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is officially a married man.

The Super Bowl champion married Ukrainian model Veronica Khomyn this past Saturday, according to Yahoo, and that’s his second major win over the past few months! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Is Sean McVay winning at life or is Sean McVay winning at life? The answer is an overwhelming yes. This past February, he beat the Bengals in the Super Bowl to win his first ring, and now in early June, he’s married to a certified smoke show.

If you don’t think that’s winning at life, I seriously don’t know what to tell you. He’s almost doing too much winning to handle.

Seriously, you know life is good when you’re getting paid millions of dollars to coach in the NFL, you’re arguably a top three coach in the league, just won a Super Bowl and you’re now married to a model.

What more could you ever want? I honestly don’t know, but you just have to respect the hell out of McVay’s hustle. The man is crushing it.

Props to the happy couple. You just love to see it.