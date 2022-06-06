‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Earns More Than $550 Million Globally

“Top Gun: Maverick” has earned a stunning amount of money at the box office.

The hit sequel with Tom Cruise recently hit theaters, and the film about fighter jet pilots has taken the country by storm as Americans crave great content. (REVIEW: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Is An Incredible Pro-America Film)

Well, the box office numbers are proof you don’t need to be woke to print money.

After its second weekend, “Top Gun: Maverick” has earned more than $550 million globally and $295.6 million in just North America, according to The Hollywood Reporter. To put it as simply as possible, people can’t hand over their money fast enough to see Cruise as Maverick once again.

I hope that all the power players in Hollywood are taking a hard look at the numbers “Top Gun: Maverick” is putting up and recognize that great content is what will always win the day.

Leave the woke garbage at home. Give us big explosions, fighter jets roaring through the skies, bad guys get blown out of the air and give fans a movie that makes us all proud to be Americans again.

Stop bowing down to China. The CCP wants no part of “Top Gun: Maverick,” but the American people do! That’s why the box office numbers are so unbelievably big!

Go out and see “Top Gun: Maverick” ASAP! You can thank me later.