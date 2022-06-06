Prominent Rapper Trouble Killed In Apparent Home Invasion

Mariel Semonte Orr, known as Trouble, died after being shot in the chest at an apartment residence in Georgia on Sunday. He was 34.

Officers responded to a shooting that took place inside a Lake St. James apartment at 3:20 am and “observed a black male lying on the ground suffering from a gun shot wound,” according to a statement released by Rockdale County Public Information Officer, Jedidia Canty.

Canty described the incident as isolated, and indicated it was “a domestic situation.” Trouble was visiting a female friend in the apartment complex, but Canty clarified the incident was not a love triangle.

“Unfortunately the victim did die on the scene,” Canty said. He was shot one time, he was shot in the chest,” she said.

A warrant has been issued for Jamichael Jones, 33, from Atlanta.

Canty noted that the police do not have any leads on Jones’ whereabouts. She confirmed that the outstanding warrants for his arrest include “home invasion, it does tell you that he entered a home, we have felony murder, and we also have aggravated assault.” (RELATED: Rapper Metro Boomin Loses Mother In Apparent Murder-Suicide)

Trouble was signed under the Def Jam Recordings label, and the organization paid tribute to the star on their Instagram page Sunday afternoon. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble,” the label wrote.

The label went on to highlight that Trouble’s nickname was “Skoob.”

“A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Skoob,” the post reads.

Trouble was a successful rapper who collaborated with the likes of The Weeknd and Drake, according to The New York Post.

Jones and Orr were not known to one another, according to Canty’s statement.