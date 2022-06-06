Yet Another Weekend Of Deadly Violence Hits Urban Areas

Violence erupted in urban areas over the weekend, leaving several people dead and more wounded.

June's first weekend saw several shootings in states across the U.S., including Arizona, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and South Carolina, killing at least ten people and injuring dozens more.

Arizona:

Two men died, and two other people were injured during a shooting at The Lounge Soho nightclub in Mesa, Arizona, Sunday, reported KXNV-TV.

Mesa Police Sgt. Chuck Trapani said police arrived on the scene to find two men had died from gunshot wounds, reported KIRO 7. Two people were injured and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the outlet.

Trapani said police are investigating three people tracked in a vehicle leaving the nightclub parking lot, KIRO 7 reported.

“When the first officers arrived on scene, they saw a silver car fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed,” said Trapani, according to the outlet. “We initiated a pursuit with that vehicle.”

“At this point in the investigation, their involvement, if any, in the shooting is unknown,” Mesa police said in a statement according to KIRO 7.

The shooting at the Mesa nightclub happened just one day after a shooting at a Phoenix strip mall killed one and injured eight others, reported ABC 15.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams said a 14-year-old girl died from a gunshot wound after a fight broke out in a group of about 100 people at the mall and escalated into a shooting, according to the report.

“I heard over a hundred gunshots going off. I heard people doing burnouts and doing donuts in the street for probably a good hour and a half prior to gunshots going off,” a witness told ABC 15. “A group of people that just started running in every direction. I, myself, was like hiding behind cars as the shots kept getting closer and closer.”

No arrests have been made, according to the report.

Pennsylvania:

Multiple shooters attacked Philadelphia’s popular downtown area, South Street, on Saturday, killing three people and wounding at least 11 more, KHOU 11 reported.

Law enforcement was patrolling the area when they say at least five gunmen opened fire on a crowd of people sometime near 11:30 p.m. Saturday, reported the outlet. The gunfire broke out after two men, one of them who died, got into a physical altercation before firing at each other, according to KHOU.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said police arrived on the scene to find several people suffering from gunshot wounds. Police believe one of the shooters was shot by police during the violence. An officer saw a man firing into the crowded Philadelphia street when the officer fired back several times, KHOU reported.

A total of five handguns were found at the scene, according to KHOU.

After the violence, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney blocked pedestrian and vehicle traffic from 8:00 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday in parts of the city, according to a city announcement.