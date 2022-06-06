Fans Get In A Huge Brawl During Yankees Game In Crazy Viral Video

Some fans decided to throw some punches during a recent Yankees game.

In a viral video tweeted by @mlb_fights, fans were engaged in a massive melee in the stands for unknown reasons. Eventually, security stepped in and calmed the situation down. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the chaos unfold.

We’ve got a fight at Yankee Stadium pic.twitter.com/k2aObYpZ0P — Baseball Fight Club (@mlb_fights) June 4, 2022

I will never understand why people end up in fights at sporting events. For the life of me, it will never make sense at all. It’s beyond stupid.

Tickets to sporting events aren’t exactly cheap, and if you add in the cost of food and beer, it can quickly turn into an expensive day.

Massive Brawl Breaks Out During An MLB Game, And The Video Is Pure Carnage https://t.co/mYexlrXqkR — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 24, 2022

Why the hell would anyone drop all that cash and then just end up getting punched in the face. Yeah, that’s going to be a very hard pass from me. Not interested at all!

If I’m spending money to be at a game, I’m there to drink beers with the boys, have a fun time and hopefully leave with all my teeth.

Massive Brawl Breaks Out On An Airplane In Disturbing Video https://t.co/ohpeKpu4Yv — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 6, 2022

If you’re there looking for a fight, head down to your local MMA gym and take out your energy there.