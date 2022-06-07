Editorial

The Browns Won’t Comment On Whether Or Not Baker Mayfield Will Be At Minicamp

Dec 25, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off the field after the Browns lost to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

The Cleveland Browns are staying silent on Baker Mayfield’s status with the team.

The franchise has desperately been attempting to offload Mayfield ever since trading for Deshaun Watson, but so far, no other team in the league seems overly interested. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

With mandatory minicamp starting next week and a possible suspension on the horizon for Watson, many are curious whether or not Mayfield will be at camp.

Well, the team isn’t interested in sharing much info. Head coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t issue a comment when the topic came up Monday, according to ProFootballTalk, and that means fans will just have to keep guessing.

As a betting man, I’d bet the house Mayfield isn’t at the team’s mandatory minicamp next week. It would be insane to bring him in given the chaos it would cause.

Now, could the team force him to participate? Yes, but it’s not going to happen. What’s the upside? There isn’t anything positive that could come out of it.

It’s Deshaun Watson’s team now, and Mayfield’s time with the Browns is clearly over. You simply can’t bring him and cause fractures within the locker room.

Keep him at home until a team decides to pull the trigger on trading for him.