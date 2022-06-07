‘Buy YouTube’: Elon Musk Blasts Video Platform for ‘Nonstop Scam Ads’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk blasted YouTube for scam advertisements Tuesday, prompting social media users to call on the Tesla CEO to buy the video platform.

“YouTube seems to be nonstop scam ads,” Musk wrote on Twitter.

YouTube seems to be nonstop scam ads — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 7, 2022

Twitter user Owen Sparks, who describes himself in his Twitter bio as a Tesla shareholder, responded to Musk’s tweet, mimicking the advertisements.

“Are you a [insert state] homeowner? Here’s how you can get solar for free blah blah blah…” Sparks wrote. “Stop what your doing right now if you want to become a millionaire like me in 5 easy steps…”

“Are you a [insert state] homeowner? Here’s how you can get solar for free blah blah blah…” “Stop what your doing right now if you want to become a millionaire like me in 5 easy steps…” — Owen Sparks 🌍🇺🇦 (@OwenSparks_) June 7, 2022

“Yeah, exactly,” Musk responded, “Also, other companies are using the Tesla name for solar and Powerwall. Will put a stop to that.”

A few minutes after his initial tweet, Musk shared a meme criticizing YouTube’s alleged double standard when dealing with profanity on their site versus scam advertisements.

Many Twitter users began encouraging Musk to buy YouTube in addition to his multi-billion dollar deal to buy Twitter.

Political commentator Lauren Chen wrote, “Please buy YouTube and restore it to its former 2016 glory.”

Please buy YouTube and restore it to its former 2016 glory https://t.co/IN2RYSLBX3 — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) June 7, 2022

Conservative comedian Steven Crowder wrote, “Elon should definitely just buy YouTube!”

Elon should definitely just buy YouTube! — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) June 7, 2022

Bloomberg reporter Kurt Wagner tweeted to Musk, “time to buy YouTube.” (RELATED: ‘DEFEAT THE SPAM BOTS’: Musk Signals He Has All The Money He Needs To Take Over Twitter)

Musk’s lawyer wrote a letter to Twitter on Monday accusing the social media platform of refusing to provide accurate reports on its user base. Musk has mentioned his concern that Twitter is not being entirely truthful in its claim that spam accounts represent less than 5% of its users.

“At this point, Mr. Musk believes Twitter is transparently refusing to comply with its obligations under the merger agreement, which is causing further suspicion that the company is withholding the requested data due to concern for what Mr. Musk’s own analysis of that data will uncover,” Musk’s lawyer wrote.