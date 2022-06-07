Illegal Alien Acquitted In Kate Steinle’s Murder Gets Time Served, But His Legal Troubles Aren’t Over Yet

A federal judge on Monday granted time served to an illegal alien who was previously acquitted in the murder of Kate Steinle, multiple outlets reported.

Jose Inez Garcia Zarate, who shot Steinle on the San Francisco Pier in 2015, was sentenced for firearms charges to the 7 years he had already served in jail, according to KTVU Fox2. His case involving his failure to report his location to immigration officials following a stint in a San Francisco jail prior to Steinle’s death will be handled in a federal court in Texas, according to CBS News. (RELATED: Court Overturns Conviction Of Five-Time Deported Immigrant Who Shot Kate Steinle)

After Garcia Zarate argued that the shooting was accidental, a jury acquitted him in 2017 on all counts, except for felony possession of a weapon.

Garcia Zarate, a Mexican national, was deported five times before Steinle was fatally shot, according to CBS News. His case sparked national outrage about sanctuary cities like San Francisco that vow to not cooperate with immigration authorities.

He pleaded guilty in March to both being a felon in possession of a firearm and being in the country illegally in possession of a firearm, according to CBS News.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.