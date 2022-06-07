Day 5. The Cam Harless Civil War In WaPo’s Newsroom Is Getting Weird Now

Just when you thought the Washington Post’s highly public meltdown couldn’t get any funnier, Tuesday brought the kind of unpredictable chaos that could only emanate from the crybaby wokesters in this media cult.

Can you hear that low hum echoing out across the Twitter sphere? No, it’s not the remnants of the big bang, but it might be the epic collapse of the Washington Post. It’s calling to you, telling you that “the Post is not perfect,” despite being “filled with many terrific people,” and, my god, are they “proud to work” there.

If you don’t believe me, just check out the latest catastrofuckery spewing forth from the WaPo’s cult of propagandists — sorry, journalists. I honestly have no words for how absolutely bizarre this latest slew of tweets from WaPo’s team is … just check it out for yourself below:

Several WaPo reporters tweeting after @SallyBuzbee‘s memo that, while the institution isn’t perfect, they are proud to work for the paper. Here are a few. pic.twitter.com/y3bxGpmveN — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) June 7, 2022

So, what started this utterly gorgeous collapse of sanity that makes it seem like all of WaPo’s team has synced up into one epic Armageddon menstrual cycle? No, it wasn’t poisoned Kool Aid and it wasn’t the memo from executive editor Sally Buzbee.

One simple retweet: that’s all it took for the WaPo to implode. “Every girl is bi. You just have to figure out if it’s polar or sexual,” Cam Harless posted, which was retweeted by WaPo reporter David Weigel. (RELATED: A Host Of Cartoonish Bond Villains Are Deciding Your Fate From The Swiss Alps)

Evidently these 15 words were just too much for the WaPo’s writers. The retweet was picked up by one of Weigel’s colleagues, who said “fantastic to work at a news outlet where retweets like this are allowed!” which sent the thing goddamn viral.

Weigel was forced to apologize, but that didn’t stop Twitter’s Fun Police from coming for him in the most pathetic display of hurt feelings and the sads I’ve ever had the misfortune of witnessing.

Seriously, if this is what offends journalists these days, no wonder our species is rapidly starving to death. These people care more about a pretty damn funny joke about women than they do the children trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein for his still largely unnamed clients.

Correct me if I’m wrong, but the whole point in being a writer and journalist is to embed yourself in some of the most heinous and terrifying situations in modern life so as to report on them for others. Our job is to put our emotions aside and do the news. Our job is not to police what others find comedic, especially when it doesn’t physically hurt anyone.

Seriously? One tweet from a guy called Cam Harless and the Washington Post is now in its fifth day of public meltdowns. I’m almost embarrassed by how much I am here for it.