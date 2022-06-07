‘I Never Expected That I Could Help Set Fire’ To The WaPo, Man At Center Of Tweet Drama Says

The YouTuber behind the joke that got Washington Post reporter David Weigel suspended for a month joined Tucker Carlson on Tuesday to discuss his joke and the backlash that ensued.

Cam Harless, co-host of “The Mad Ones,” tweeted June 1 that “every girl is bi. You just have to figure out if it’s polar or sexual.”

Every girl is bi. You just have to figure out if it’s polar or sexual. — Cam Harless (@hamcarless) June 2, 2022

Weigel retweeted the post, which sparked immediate backlash from his coworkers who called the tweet “reprehensible and demeaning.” The Post subsequently suspended Weigel for a month without pay. (RELATED: Babylon Bee CEO Offers WaPo Reporter Big Bucks To Repost Joke That Got Him Suspended)

Carlson brought “the man who wrote this dangerous, unauthorized, cruel and insensitive joke against oppressed women” on to the show to discuss the drama.

Harless told Carlson had he known the joke would ruin a man’s career he’d have done it sooner.

Harless said he heard the joke from a friend and decided to tweet it out.

“I was talking to some friends in a group chat and someone said this, and it was the first time I’d heard it. Apparently, this is an old joke, something from the ’90s. But this was the first time I heard it, and I chuckled, and I thought, ‘I’m going to tweet that. It’s the first day of pride month, why not see what happens?’ I thought 30 likes, right? I think I am at like 12,500 now. And I never expected that I could help set fire to The Washington Post and to start a civil war,” Harless said.

“I felt bad for like half a minute when I found out that he was suspended. And I don’t think anyone should be punished for re-tweeting a joke that I tweet, that’s ridiculous. But, at the same time, I am really happy that, you know, I am profoundly against wars, so when I found out that Weigel was very pro-Iraq war, I was like maybe it wasn’t such a bad thing that it was this guy that got that,” Harless said.